Voter apathy on the ballot for 2023 municipal elections: 'Disappointing'

While many opt to wait until Election Day to vote, the low turnout figures are fairly common in municipal elections, especially primaries.

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- Before Election Day rolled around, Omar Beasley had already cast his ballot.

"I've been a every election voter, every primary, every general election," said Beasley.

He was part of the 11,251 Durham residents to take advantage of the 17 days of early voting for Durham's municipal primary elections. In a city with 203,760 eligible voters, that equals a turnout rate of roughly 5.5%.

"It's very disappointing. But am I surprised? Absolutely not. People are fatigued with politics altogether right now," Beasley said.

While many opt to wait until Election Day to vote, the low turnout figures are fairly common in municipal elections, especially primaries.

"When you turn on your faucet, that's a local issue. When there's a pothole that's not being filled in your community, that's a local issue. You need a rec center in your community, that's a local issue," explained Dr. Artemesia Stanberry, an Associate Professor of Political Science at NC Central.

Stanberry cited the 1984 election as her motivation to participate in voting, noting the importance of representation from candidates Geraldine Ferraro and Jesse Jackson. She said she believes low candidate recognition plays a large role in why local elections tend to see lower turnout, though offered suggestions to candidates to improve rates.

"Whoever wins need to start coming into these communities, not (during the) next election or two weeks before the next election, say, 'come out and vote for me'. I don't think that works. I think you've got to come out and say 'This is what I'm planning to do. I want you to hold me accountable. I want to do these things,'" Stanberry said.

It's a point that Beasley echoed.

"Come see us all the time, not just during election time. Come see us. Come. Come see what moves the average everyday citizen. I'm a parent. I have kids in school. Come to our school activities, come to our community, come to our churches," said Beasley.

Tuesday, voters shared issues of importance to them including housing affordability, education, and LGBTQ+ rights.

"It's your civic duty, I feel to go out vote. I want to make sure that I'm contributing and having a say in what's going on because that's all we really have in this country is voting," said Jameson Staples.

"As younger people, we're the ones that's going to implement the change," added Lynecia Taborn.

Polls in Durham close at 7:30.

The general election will be held on Tuesday, Nov. 7.