Elementary school teacher in Wendell arrested for dragging disabled child down school hallway

WENDELL, N.C. (WTVD) -- An elementary school teacher in Wendell was arrested last Friday for assaulting a disabled child.

54-year-old Lori Miller Holland is a special needs teacher at Carver Elementary School, according to the school's website.

At the end of January, Holland is accused of assaulting a special needs child by dragging them down the school hallway, according to court documents.

She was charged with child abuse and assaulting an individual with disability.

Holland made a $1,000 bond. Her next court date is March 18.

