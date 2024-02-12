WATCH LIVE

RaleighDurhamFayettevilleSurrounding Area
EDIT
Welcome,
Manage MyDisney Account
Log Out

Elementary school teacher in Wendell arrested for dragging disabled child down school hallway

WTVD logo
Monday, February 12, 2024 2:18PM
ABC11 24/7 Streaming Channel
ABC11 24/7 Streaming ChannelWatch Eyewitness News, First Alert Weather, and original programming.

WENDELL, N.C. (WTVD) -- An elementary school teacher in Wendell was arrested last Friday for assaulting a disabled child.

54-year-old Lori Miller Holland is a special needs teacher at Carver Elementary School, according to the school's website.

At the end of January, Holland is accused of assaulting a special needs child by dragging them down the school hallway, according to court documents.

She was charged with child abuse and assaulting an individual with disability.

Holland made a $1,000 bond. Her next court date is March 18.

SEE ALSO: Man shot by Raleigh police on Rock Quarry Road in custody, 3 others hurt

Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2024 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW