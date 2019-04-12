Orange County elementary school teacher suspended amid child porn investigation

HILLSBOROUGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- An Orange County elementary school teacher has been suspended due to his connection with a child pornography investigation.Orange County Sheriff's Office identified New Hope Elementary School teacher Stefan Winfried Anders as the subject of the investigation.Deputies received a tip about possible child pornography photographs in Anders' possession. After obtaining a search warrant, deputies raided Anders' home and seized his computers and other electronic devices."The next step in the investigation is for us to review the evidence seized pursuant to the search warrant," lead investigator Ashley Woodlief said. "At this time, we are unaware of any students at New Hope Elementary being the subject in any of the photographs."At this time, Anders has not been charged.