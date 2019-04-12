Orange County elementary school teacher suspended amid child porn investigation

HILLSBOROUGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- An Orange County elementary school teacher has been suspended due to his connection with a child pornography investigation.

Orange County Sheriff's Office identified New Hope Elementary School teacher Stefan Winfried Anders as the subject of the investigation.

Deputies received a tip about possible child pornography photographs in Anders' possession. After obtaining a search warrant, deputies raided Anders' home and seized his computers and other electronic devices.

"The next step in the investigation is for us to review the evidence seized pursuant to the search warrant," lead investigator Ashley Woodlief said. "At this time, we are unaware of any students at New Hope Elementary being the subject in any of the photographs."

At this time, Anders has not been charged.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
orange countychild abusechild pornographyteacherteacherssex crimes
Copyright © 2019 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Pink Lady Bandit strikes again in North Carolina, FBI says
1 dead after van crashes in Durham
Mom buys out Payless store to donate shoes to those in need
Babies found dead in NYC car; Father tells police he forgot
Crews suspend search for missing boater in Cape Fear River
Charlotte man survives after neck broken by Oak Island wave
Cary dog Sgt. Yeager named Military Dog of the Year
Show More
Area baseball teams look to make games safer for fans
Raleigh group heads to Virginia to protest ICE detention center
Elderly woman told by airline to share hotel room with stranger
Supreme Court allows use of Pentagon funds for border wall
Man arrested after explosion that injured bomb squad agents
More TOP STORIES News