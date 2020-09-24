Arts & Entertainment

Elton John will bring Farewell Yellow Brick Road Tour back to North Carolina

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WTVD) -- Elton John will return to North Carolina when he resumes his Farewell Yellow Brick Road Tour.

The rock icon's farewell tour stopped in Raleigh on March 12, 2019. Then in November of that year, a second North Carolina date was added to the tour: May 23, 2020--Greensboro.

But the COVID-19 pandemic forced the entire Farewell Yellow Brick Road Tour to be put on hold before that Greensboro concert could happen.

The tour is now scheduled to resume, starting in Europe in September 2021.

The tour will make its way back to the United States in January 2022--starting in New Orleans and making its way to Greensboro by April 19, 2022.

Tickets for the original 2020 Greensboro concert will be honored at the rescheduled show. Plus, tickets are also available for purchase here.

"I've been enjoying my time at home with the family while the world navigates its way through the COVID pandemic. But, I really miss being on the road and performing for my beloved fans in my Farewell Yellow Brick Road Tour," Elton John said.

It's unclear what safety measures will be in place when the tour returns to the United States.

NOTE: Video in this article is from a previous interview with Elton John talking about his Farewell Yellow Brick Road Tour.
