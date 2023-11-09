Nearly 11-foot Gervais' beaked whale calf found dead on NC beach after ingesting balloon

EMERALD ISLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- Scientists determined a whale calf found dead off North Carolina's Emerald Isle died after ingesting a balloon.

According to the NC State University Center for Marine Sciences and Technology, a necropsy found that the almost 11-foot Gervais' Beaked Whale died after ingesting a star-shaped balloon that obstructed the whale's gastrointestinal tract. The examination also showed that the whale was likely nursing a calf when she died.

Scientists said the whale was found by beachgoers in shallow water in Emerald Isle on the afternoon of Oct. 30. Little is known about Gervais' beaked whale's social structure and life history. They are large, deep-diving marine mammals.

The center said live sightings of the beaked whale are unusual because the normal habitat for these animals is at the continental shelf edge and beyond, and they spend most of their time underwater.

"Approximately 125 marine mammals strand on NC beaches each year, including whales, dolphins, porpoises, seals, and manatees. There are many reasons that animals wash ashore. Some include natural causes such as infectious diseases, parasites, cancers, and starvation. Some causes are from human interactions including entanglement in fishing gear (active and ghost), ship and boat strikes, and ingestion of plastic. Unfortunately, this young female whale died due to ingestion of plastic," NC State University Center for Marine Sciences and Technology said on social media.

Scientists urged people wanting to commemorate important life events to use biodegradable alternatives, light candles, or scatter flower petals instead of releasing balloons.