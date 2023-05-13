WATCH LIVE

RaleighDurhamFayettevilleSurrounding Area
EDIT
Welcome,
Your Account
Log Out

Local organization in Durham hosts workshop to support student mental health

WTVD logo
Saturday, May 13, 2023 11:26PM
Local organization hosts workshop to support student mental health
EMBED <>More Videos

Community members, parents, and local organizations came together Saturday at the South Regional Library in Durham for a workshop all about supporting student mental health needs.

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- Community members, parents, and local organizations came together Saturday at the South Regional Library in Durham for a workshop all about supporting student mental health needs.

Empowered Parents in Community (EPiC) hosted the workshop focusing on teaching parents and community members how to support the unique mental health needs of teens and exploring mental health resources.

"Our young people are navigating arduous, unprecedented times. In the midst of tensions from gun violence, racism, discrimination, and the stress of COVID-19 recovery, our young people need our support now more than ever before," Jovonia Lewis, Executive Director of EPiC said.

On Monday, Durham Public Schools will join city leaders for a day of remembrance in honor of students who have lost their lives to violence. The event will be held in Downtown Durham at the CCB Plaza at 5:30 p.m. and is open to the public.

Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2023 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW