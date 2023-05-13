Local organization in Durham hosts workshop to support student mental health

Community members, parents, and local organizations came together Saturday at the South Regional Library in Durham for a workshop all about supporting student mental health needs.

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- Community members, parents, and local organizations came together Saturday at the South Regional Library in Durham for a workshop all about supporting student mental health needs.

Empowered Parents in Community (EPiC) hosted the workshop focusing on teaching parents and community members how to support the unique mental health needs of teens and exploring mental health resources.

"Our young people are navigating arduous, unprecedented times. In the midst of tensions from gun violence, racism, discrimination, and the stress of COVID-19 recovery, our young people need our support now more than ever before," Jovonia Lewis, Executive Director of EPiC said.

On Monday, Durham Public Schools will join city leaders for a day of remembrance in honor of students who have lost their lives to violence. The event will be held in Downtown Durham at the CCB Plaza at 5:30 p.m. and is open to the public.