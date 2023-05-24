'Kind of tense': EOG pep rally at Durham school aims to reduce student stress, increase performance

Students at Bethesda Elementary are gearing up for end-of-grade exams in a unique way.

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- Students at Bethesda Elementary are gearing up for end-of-grade (EOG) exams in a unique way. The pep rally aims to help inspire students to perform well, but it can be stressful.

"Kind of tense, yeah," said fifth-grader Bishme Masir Allah. "The vibe is usually off at school because everybody is trying to get ready and focus for the EOG and that kind of makes me nervous."

Teachers at Bethesda Elementary have spent all year preparing Bishme and his classmates. The principal Emory Wyckoff says preparation is critical.

"We're preparing them to be citizens in our community. Preparing them for assessments. Life gives you tests and we want to make sure our students are prepared for any test they may have," he said.

Excitement filled the halls of the school as a parade took place with teachers and students smiling ear to ear exchanging high fives. Even the school mascot Rocky the Bulldog made an appearance.

School leaders believe the EOG Pep Rally Tour which included singing and dancing helps reduce student stress so they can perform well. It's a partnership between the nonprofit HeadsUp and K97-5 radio station.

"Tons and tons of letters we receive every year post EOG telling us how this is impacting their scores," said Ester Currie, HeadsUp EOG Executive Director.

Durham Public Schools serves majority Black and Brown students. Radio personality Brian Dawson told ABC11 relatability helps students succeed.

"I use the music and entertainment to push education. I have them sing songs to prove to them that's the energy they need when they do this test," he said.

It's messaging that appears to be received well by students. There are signs throughout the school on the walls that serve as a good reminder.

"I hope everybody including me passes the EOG too," said Bishme.