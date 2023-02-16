Man gets four life sentences in Enfield quadruple murder

Four life sentences were handed down for the man who killed two couples in Enfield more than five years ago.

Officials say Janice and James Harris and their friends Peggy and James Whitley were shot on Aug. 21, 2017, while playing cards in the Harrises' home.

The Halifax County Sheriff's Office said Wednesday that convictions in court ensure that the suspect, James Powell, will remain behind bars for the rest of his life.

Officials also said they hope this will bring some closure to the families affected.