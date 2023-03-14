Ruth Carter wins Oscar for Best Costume Design for 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever"

Costume designer, two-time Oscar winner Ruth Carter's movie fashions to go on exhibit in Raleigh

Just weeks after collecting her second Oscar, costume designer Ruth E. Carter is coming to the Triangle.

Sunday, Carter took home best costume design at the 95th Academy Awards for the Marvel sequel "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever."

Carter also won in 2018 for "Black Panther," which made her the first African American to win in the category and the first Black woman to win two Oscars.

Her award-winning costumes will go on exhibit at the North Carolina Museum of Art (NCMA) next month.

The spring "Ruth E. Carter: Afrofuturism in Costume Design" opens on Saturday, April 1 through August 6, 2023.

"Carter has defined generations through her work in film and TV. Her art adds dimensionality, flair, and culture to the characters she envisions, giving power to the incredible actors who wear her designs. Her vibrancy and attention to detail in costuming is integral to translating stories of race, politics, and culture to the big screen," NCMA says in a post about the event.

Ruth E. Carter: Afrofuturism in Costume Design exhibit at NC Museum of Art (Photo: NCMA)

In her career, Carter has been behind-the-scenes in some of Hollywood's biggest films. She's garnered Oscar nominations for her work in Spike Lee's "Malcolm X" and Steven Spielberg's "Amistad" and received praise for her period ensembles in other projects such as Lee Daniels' "The Butler," Ava DuVernay's "Selma" and the reboot of "ROOTS." She's created costumes for Oprah Winfrey, Denzel Washington, Eddie Murphy and even Jerry Seinfeld for the "Seinfeld" pilot.

Ruth E. Carter: Afrofuturism in Costume Design exhibit to be at NC Museum of Art (Photo: NCMA)

In addition, she has designed costumes for legends like Oprah Winfrey, Denzel Washington, Chadwick Boseman, Eddie Murphy, Angela Bassett, and Forest Whitaker.

The NCMA said the exhibit will feature more than 60 of Carter's original garments while also showcasing her immersive process, historical research, and the attention to detail that imbues every project she brings to life.

See ticket information, exhibit dates and times here.

In her acceptance speech on Sunday, Carter thanked the film's director Ryan Coogler and asked if "Black Panther" star Chadwick Boseman could look after her mother, Mabel Carter, who she said died "this past week." Boseman died in 2020 of cancer at 43.

"This is for my mother. She was 101," Carter said. "This film prepared me for this moment. Chadwick, please take care of mom."

