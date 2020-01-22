television

ABC holding 'The Conners' fan contest to name Lanford Lunch Box stew, win a trip to a taping

LANFORD, Ill. -- "The Conners" fans, here's your chance to leave your mark on the show!

ABC is holding a contest for fans to submit a creative name for a new stew on the menu at the new Lanford Lunch Box. According to ABC, judging criteria includes creativity of the stew's name and how well the stew name captures the love, humor and perseverance of "The Conners."

Fans can submit their creative stew names at theconnerscontest.com for a chance to win the grand prize, a trip for two to a taping of "The Conners" in Los Angeles this spring.

The contest is open until Thursday, Jan. 23, at 11:59 p.m. EST. It's open to legal U.S. residents, age 18 and older. No purchase is necessary to participate. Official rules can be found at theconnerscontest.com.

"The Conners" returned with a new episode this week. New episodes air on Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET/PT | 7 p.m. CT on ABC.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentconteststelevisionthe connersabc
Copyright © 2020 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TELEVISION
'Star Wars: The Clone Wars' new season trailer, premiere date released
Jane Fonda says she'll expand 'Fire Drill Friday' climate protests
Localish coming to TV as broadcast network in February
4 previous winners announced as first round of Oscar presenters
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Ft. Bragg soldier honored, escorted back to Fayetteville
Video released as DA declines charges against Vance Co. asst. principal
Man accused of robbing Belk of $46k in jewelry, pawning items
Thieves scan credit card info from inside woman's purse
Club Boulevard resident criticizes DHA as inspections begin
VIDEO: Driver slams into car parked in Raleigh driveway
Target to replace Raleigh's last Kmart
Show More
Woman found dead in Lumberton home; foul play suspected
Mumps case confirmed at UNC-Chapel Hill
Dogs seized in Orange Co. animal cruelty case up for adoption
1 injured in Durham drive-by shooting
LIVE: Trump impeachment trial opening arguments begin
More TOP STORIES News