Coronavirus

Coronavirus Update: Actor Idris Elba says he has COVID-19

Actor Idris Elba announced he has tested positive for coronavirus.

He made the announcement on Twitter on Monday afternoon.

He said he feels OK and is not showing symptoms so far, but he has been isolated ever since finding out he may have been exposed.

He warned his followers to stay home and be pragmatic and said he will keep the public updated.


Elba has appeared in "The Wire," "Luther," "American Gangster," "Thor," "Beasts of No Nation" and "Molly's Game."

INTERACTIVE: What we know about COVID-19 - US map, prevention, cases
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentactorcoronavirusu.s. & world
Copyright © 2020 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS
COVID-19 LATEST: Officials recommend no events of 50 people or more
Live coronavirus updates: Grand Princess cruise ship anchors in SF Bay
Wall Street trading halted after Dow plunges 2,250 points at open
Canada closing borders to non-citizens, Americans exempted
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
COVID-19 LATEST: Officials recommend no events of 50 people or more
Family of 7 dead in suspected Chatham Co. murder-suicide
Students can get meals in Wake County during COVID-19 scare
Wall Street trading halted after Dow plunges 2,250 points at open
Telemedicine: What is it and how does it work?
Chick-fil-A closes dining rooms for coronavirus concerns
Coronavirus vaccine test opens as volunteer gets 1st shot
Show More
TN brothers buy 18K bottles of hand sanitizer to turn profit
Spectrum offers free internet to students amid COVID-19 pandemic
COVID-19: No large gatherings next 8 weeks, CDC recommends
Companies offer online tools to students schooling from home
Biden, Sanders take on coronavirus pandemic during Democratic debate
More TOP STORIES News