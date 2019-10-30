Arts & Entertainment

Actor John Witherspoon - who played dad in 'Friday' - dies at 77

Actor John Witherspoon poses at the Entertainment Studios' Daytime Emmy and series launch party at the Four Seasons Hotel on Tuesday June 19, 2012 in Los Angeles. (Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)

By ABC7.com staff
LOS ANGELES -- Comic actor John Witherspoon, best known for his role as Ice Cube's father in the "Friday" movies, has died at age 77, his family confirmed Tuesday.

Witherspoon had a long career in stand-up comedy, television and movies dating back more than 40 years.

But he was best known for playing Willie Jones, the father of Ice Cube's character in the cult-hit comedy that spawned two sequels and an animated series.

Witherspoon's family tweeted: "It is with deep sadness we have to tweet this, but our husband & father John Witherspoon has passed away. He was a Legend in the entertainment industry, and a father figure to all who watched him over the years. We love you "POPS" always & forever."



Tributes began pouring in for the actor.

Actress Regina King tweeted: "My dad, my grandpa, my comedic inspiration! I love you Spoons! Rest In Paradise, King."







