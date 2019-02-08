Albert Finney, the British actor who starred in "Tom Jones," has died at age 82, his family said.The actor's family said he "passed away peacefully after a short illness with those closest to him by his side."Finney was nominated five times for an Oscar but never won. He gained fame back in the early 1960s.He also had roles in "Murder on the Orient Express," ''The Dresser," ''Under the Volcano" and "Erin Brockovich."In later years, he brought authority to action movies, including the James Bond thriller "Skyfall" and two of the Bourne films.