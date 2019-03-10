Arts & Entertainment

Former Yankees slugger Alex Rodriguez engaged to Jennifer Lopez, according to Instagram post

By Eyewitness News
It's official! Jennifer Lopez and former Yankees slugger Alex Rodriguez are engaged, according to an Instagram post.

Rodriguez posted a photo of the stunning ring on Instagram Saturday night with the caption 'She said yes.'



The couple has been posting pictures throughout the weekend of their beach getaway.

They have been dating for two years.
Report a Typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentengagementcelebrityentertainmentjennifer lopezalex rodriguez
Copyright © 2019 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Smithfield hospital employee injured after being stabbed by patient
No. 3 North Carolina tops No. 4 Duke 79-70
Durham police investigating after person shot in Costco parking lot
UNC grad student acquitted of rioting, assaulting govt. official, attorney says
Sheriff: Death investigation underway in Cumberland County
Bucket list wish granted for UNC basketball fan battling cancer
R. Kelly released from Cook County Jail
Show More
Man accused of having 16 pounds of marijuana won't be prosecuted
Countdown to spring with the First Alert Weather team
Harley-Davidson announces line of bikes for kids
2 surrender after standoff outside Durham home
Sources: Gottfried directly linked to payments
More TOP STORIES News