WEATHER ALERT
Flood Warning
Full Story
WATCH
VIDEOS
Raleigh
Durham
Fayetteville
Surrounding Area
EDIT
Log In
Video
Photos
Local News
Raleigh
Durham
Fayetteville
Surrounding Area
Categories
Weather
Traffic
U.S. & World
North Carolina
I-Team
Troubleshooter
Entertainment
Weather
LOCALISH
Sports
Politics
Health
Science Club
Sweepstakes
Station Info
About ABC11
EyeWitness Photos/Video
ABC11 Together
ABC11 Influencers
Events Calendar
TV Listings
shows
ABC11 Live Newscasts
ABC11 Perspectives
LAFF
Live Well Network
Follow Us:
Welcome,
Your Account
Log Out
Share
Tweet
Email
Arts & Entertainment
Former Yankees slugger Alex Rodriguez engaged to Jennifer Lopez, according to Instagram post
Share:
Share
Tweet
Email
none
Share:
Share
Tweet
Email
WABC
By Eyewitness News
It's official! Jennifer Lopez and former Yankees slugger Alex Rodriguez are engaged, according to an Instagram post.
Rodriguez posted a photo of the stunning ring on Instagram Saturday night with the caption 'She said yes.'
The couple has been posting pictures throughout the weekend of their beach getaway.
They have been dating for two years.
Report a Typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainment
engagement
celebrity
entertainment
jennifer lopez
alex rodriguez
Copyright © 2019 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Share:
Share
Tweet
Email
TOP STORIES
Smithfield hospital employee injured after being stabbed by patient
No. 3 North Carolina tops No. 4 Duke 79-70
Durham police investigating after person shot in Costco parking lot
UNC grad student acquitted of rioting, assaulting govt. official, attorney says
Sheriff: Death investigation underway in Cumberland County
Bucket list wish granted for UNC basketball fan battling cancer
R. Kelly released from Cook County Jail
Show More
Man accused of having 16 pounds of marijuana won't be prosecuted
Countdown to spring with the First Alert Weather team
Harley-Davidson announces line of bikes for kids
2 surrender after standoff outside Durham home
Sources: Gottfried directly linked to payments
More TOP STORIES News