american idol

'American Idol' auditions to be held virtually again this year

'American Idol' auditions to be held virtually again this year

Here's your chance to try to become an "American Idol" contestant!

Virtual auditions for "Idol Across America" will begin in early August. This is the second year Idol has offered virtual auditions.

There are two ways to audition this year. You can sign up to perform in front of a producer and hopefully win a spot before the judges. Or, you can submit a video audition online.

And to prove it's worth trying out, last season's winner, Chayce Beckham, first auditioned virtually.

Click here to sign up for a virtual audition or submit your video to "American Idol."
