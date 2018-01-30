ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

'Ant-Man & The Wasp' premieres first trailer

From ''Black Panther" to "Mary Poppins Returns,'' take a look at the movies coming out from Walt Disney Pictures, Pixar, Marvel and Lucasfilm in 2018. Update: The new release date for ''Infinity War'' is April 27. (Lucasfilm)

Marvel has now given fans of their expansive cinematic universe a sneak peek at Ant-Man and the Wasp, coming this summer. The second installment will see actor Paul Rudd return to his comedic antics as the film's lead protagonist.


One exciting addition to the film is that of Wasp, the Marvel Comics heroine who is making her film debut in this latest addition into the Ant-Man series.The trailer opens with Rudd's Scott Lang asking Evangeline Lilly's Hope van Dyne if she would have helped him, Captain America, and the Avengers crew, if he had asked for aid.

"I guess we'll never know," she responds. "But if you had, you'd have never been caught."

Michael Douglas will also reprise his role as Hank Pym, the doctor who essentially gave Wasp and Ant-Man their superhuman powers and turned them into the crime-fighting duo.

In addition to the trailer, Marvel also debuted the poster on Tuesday.
Ant-Man and the Wasp hits theaters on July 6, 2018.

The Walt Disney Company is the parent company of Marvel Studios and this station.
