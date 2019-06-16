Arts & Entertainment

Live ARDYs show Sunday will celebrate the best in Disney radio

LOS ANGELES -- Sunday night's ARDYs show is offering a Radio Disney music celebration packed with performances and surprises.

The show is hosted by Sofia Carson, the star of "Pretty Little Liars: The Perfectionists" and "Descendants."

"You can expect a pretty epic opening - that I can't say too much about, but I'm so excited for everyone to see," Carson said.

"It really is a genuine celebration of music and Disney and the magic of that combination. I'm so excited to be hosting."

Performers on stage will include Avril Lavigne, Steve Aoki, and the Jonas Brothers, among others.

The ARDYs were formerly called the Radio Disney Music Awards.

The show airs live on The Disney Channel at 5 p.m. PT and again at 8 p.m.

The Walt Disney Co. is the parent company of this station.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentaward showsradiodisneydisney channelmusic
Copyright © 2019 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Home intruder suspect thwarted by 11-year-old with machete arrested in Burlington, police say
Family wants answers after wounded robbery suspect slips out of UNC Hospital
Fayetteville 11-year-old with autism safely located in Hoke County, police say
Roxboro grandfather celebrates 100th birthday on Father's Day
VIDEO: Officer sweeps handcuffed man's leg, points gun at car with kids
Select Ragú pasta sauces recalled for possible bits of plastic
Retired UNC professor goes missing during swimming competition in Hudson River
Show More
Durham police investigating after shooting, robbery in apartment parking lot
Texas authorities arrest man suspected in Moore County homicide
2 dead, 1 injured in Sampson County car crash
Afternoon Storms
Durham police investigating overnight armed robbery at sweepstakes parlor
More TOP STORIES News