ARIANA GRANDE

Ariana Grande cancels Raleigh concert due to Coachella appearance

EMBED </>More Videos

Ariana Grande cancels Raleigh concert due to Coachella appearance

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) --
Due to scheduling conflicts with her Coachella appearance, Ariana Grande has cancelled her June 4 concert in Raleigh.

PNC Arena tweeted the announcement Monday morning.


The singer was slated as a headliner at the popular music festival earlier this month.

The festival takes place during two weekends in April so Grande adjusted her Sweetener tour schedule.

Tickets purchased online or by phone will be automatically refunded, according to PNC Arena.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
entertainmentariana grandemusicCoachellaraleigh newsconcertRaleigh
(Copyright ©2019 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
ARIANA GRANDE
Ariana Grande, Pete Davidson end engagement
Jennifer Lopez wows at the MTV VMAs
More ariana grande
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
Full list of Critics' Choice Awards winners
Maroon 5, Big Boi & Travis Scott to perform at Super Bowl halftime show
Oscars nominations 2019: What to know
BAFTA 2019 nominations: 'The Favourite' is the favorite
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
'Monstrous act:' Deputies disturbed by killing of 6-month-old, 2 women
Training accident reported at Fort Bragg
Man killed father, sent photos to coworker, warrants say
Suspected puppy thief arrested during Goldsboro traffic stop
Dogs found in Texas appear to carry DNA of extinct wolf
Howling Cow ice cream on sale at Harris Teeter
Fayetteville police searching for 'armed and dangerous' man
Suspect shot, 2 hostages freed at UPS facility in New Jersey
Show More
Judge blocks Trump administration birth control coverage rules in 13 states
Mother drove drunk to 'teach her son a lesson,' police say
Juror scam targets Wayne County residents
Winston-Salem man gets 60 days for starving his dog to death
Cooper declares state of emergency after snow, ice storm
More News