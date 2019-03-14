Arts & Entertainment

AT&T to raise DirectTV Now prices, drop several channels

EMBED <>More Videos

Bad news for DirecTV customers: prices are going up and choices are going down.

By
Bad news for DirecTV customers: prices are going up and choices are going down.

AT&T announced it is raising prices for its DirecTV Now service.

But what makes the change worse is that customers will also get fewer channels.

DirecTV Now used to have a base price of $40, but that will increase to $50.

The package will include HBO, which is owned by AT&T, but the service will also drop some popular channels not owned by the company -- HGTV, Discovery, Food Network and MTV.

The changes come after a U.S. appeals court upheld the company's Time Warner takeover.

The Justice Department fought it, arguing it would lead to higher prices.
Report a Typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentat ttelevisionus worldfinance
Copyright © 2019 ABC11-WTVD-TV/DT. All Rights Reserved - The Associated Press contributed to this report.
TOP STORIES
Sheriff rewards Fayetteville teen who turned in wallet with $700 inside
Recovery continues 6 months after Hurricane Florence made landfall
Stopped train closes 2 intersections near NC State Fairgrounds
Beto O'Rourke announces 2020 presidential run
Nash County sheriff confirms body found is that of missing woman, says foul play involved
Millbrook's original mill?: The forgotten history in this North Raleigh neighborhood
New Jersey teen overcomes homelessness, accepted to 17 colleges
Show More
Family of murdered 3-year-old speaks against CA death penalty decision
How to ensure your child has a shot at college even if you're not wealthy
California jury awards $29M in baby powder cancer case
DPAC offers digital lottery for tickets to 'Dear Evan Hansen'
Student's petition prompts change for graduation dress code
More TOP STORIES News