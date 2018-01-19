Even before the reshoot of "All the Money in the World," Mark Wahlberg was reportedly paid eight times as much as co-star Michelle Williams.
The Hollywood Reporter first reported that Wahlberg made $5 million for his work on the film versus Williams' $625,000.
In the film, both actors have roughly equal screen time, and Williams is now viewed as a frontrunner for an Oscar nod.
Wahlberg, though, has worked in the entertainment industry for more than three decades and has starred in multiple blockbuster films including "Transformers: Age of Extinction," one of the 20 highest-grossing films of all time.
Williams hasn't worked in the industry as long, and her body of work includes more independent films and work on Broadway.
The two actors' salaries have dominated the headlines since news broke that Wahlberg was also paid significantly more than Williams during last-minute reshoots of the film to replace disgraced Kevin Spacey, who was felled by numerous accusations of sexual misconduct late last year.
In early January, multiple sources connected to the film told USA Today that Wahlberg negotiated $1.5 million to reshoot his scenes. Williams, apparently unaware of Wahlberg's deal, agreed to an $80 per diem that amounted to approximately $1,000.
Wahlberg later donated his $1.5 million reshoot fee to the Time's Up Legal Defense Fund in Williams' name, and WME (the agency that represents both Wahlberg and Williams) made a $500,000 donation.
