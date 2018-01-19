ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

Report: Michelle Williams paid fraction of Mark Wahlberg's salary even before reshoots

EMBED </>More Videos

Even before the reshoot of "All the Money in the World," Mark Wahlberg was reportedly paid eight times more than co-star Michelle Williams. (Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

Danny Clemens
Even before the reshoot of "All the Money in the World," Mark Wahlberg was reportedly paid eight times as much as co-star Michelle Williams.

The Hollywood Reporter first reported that Wahlberg made $5 million for his work on the film versus Williams' $625,000.

In the film, both actors have roughly equal screen time, and Williams is now viewed as a frontrunner for an Oscar nod.

Wahlberg, though, has worked in the entertainment industry for more than three decades and has starred in multiple blockbuster films including "Transformers: Age of Extinction," one of the 20 highest-grossing films of all time.

Williams hasn't worked in the industry as long, and her body of work includes more independent films and work on Broadway.

The two actors' salaries have dominated the headlines since news broke that Wahlberg was also paid significantly more than Williams during last-minute reshoots of the film to replace disgraced Kevin Spacey, who was felled by numerous accusations of sexual misconduct late last year.

In early January, multiple sources connected to the film told USA Today that Wahlberg negotiated $1.5 million to reshoot his scenes. Williams, apparently unaware of Wahlberg's deal, agreed to an $80 per diem that amounted to approximately $1,000.

Wahlberg later donated his $1.5 million reshoot fee to the Time's Up Legal Defense Fund in Williams' name, and WME (the agency that represents both Wahlberg and Williams) made a $500,000 donation.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
entertainmentequal rightsmovie newsmoneyhollywoodcelebrity
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
Steven Tyler tells Trump to stop using Aerosmith songs at rallies
Disney offers tuition for hourly workers in tight job market
Singer Gretchen Wilson arrested at Connecticut airport
Stefan Karl, who played Robbie Rotten in 'LazyTown,' dies after bile duct cancer battle
Raleigh girl who went viral dancing to 'Respect' reflects on Queen of Soul
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
Mother also charged in death of infant son in Rocky Mount
Woman found dead in Fayetteville home during well-being check
Hurricane Lane: Category 4 storm soaks Hawaii's Big Island with foot of rain
GOP leaders calling another special session to write new questions on proposed amendments
Woman sues Orange Co. deputies in shooting death of husband in 2017
Kroger Co., parent company of Harris Teeter, to phase out plastic bags
Lane vs. Kilauea: What happens when a hurricane meets a volcano?
32 children's medicines recalled for possible microbial contamination
Show More
Celebrities who have passed away recently
Researchers warn of resurgence of flesh eating STD
Woman survives being attacked by alligator in Florida lake
Steven Tyler tells Trump to stop using Aerosmith songs at rallies
Suspected drug tunnel found in old KFC kitchen
More News