Oscars

Oscars 2021: Best actress nominees in tight race for Academy Awards category

EMBED <>More Videos

1st-time Oscar nominee Andra Day felt embraced by film community

The Oscar best actress race is as close as they come in 2021.

Actress in a Leading Role



Viola Davis, "Ma Rainey's Black Bottom"
Andra Day, "The United States Vs. Billie Holiday"
Vanessa Kirby, "Pieces Of A Woman"
Frances McDormand, "Nomadland"
Carey Mulligan, "Promising Young Woman"

For "Ma Rainey's Black Bottom," Viola Davis is nominated a fourth time. She won the SAG Award this year.

It's nomination No. 3 for Frances McDormand for "Nomadland." She took home the BAFTA.
Carey Mulligan earned her second Oscar nod for "Promising Young Woman." She's already won the Critics Choice Award.

It's Vanessa Kirby's first nomination ever for "Pieces of a Woman."

And the other Oscar "first timer" is Andra Day. She won the Golden Globe for "The United States Vs. Billie Holiday."

Every dress worn by every best actress Oscar winner


WATCH | Who do people thank after winning an Oscar?
EMBED More News Videos

Mom, dad and dogs have all made appearances in Oscar acceptance speeches.



Mark your calendars: April 25 is Oscar Sunday. Live coverage begins Sunday morning and continues all day with special "On The Red Carpet" coverage leading up to the 93rd Academy Awards ceremony. After the last award is handed out, stay with "On The Red Carpet" for continuing coverage. Be sure to follow @OnTheRedCarpet on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and TikTok for all your Oscar news and information.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentoscarsacademy awardsaward showsmoviemovie newsmusicotrc
Copyright © 2021 OnTheRedCarpet.com. All Rights Reserved.
OSCARS
Chadwick Boseman posthumously nominated for Best Actor Oscar
'Judas and the Black Messiah' up for 5 Oscars
'Promising Young Woman' up for 5 Oscar nominations
Heading to Oscar Sunday with cast of 'Trial of the Chicago 7'
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Man charged with murder after 4-year-old girl dies in Raleigh
An Oscars unlike any other to get underway Sunday
Wake Forest man killed in overnight Raleigh shooting
Video: Smugglers lower 2 children down 30-foot border wall in CA
NC Sheriff to seek release of bodycam footage of deadly shooting
WEATHER: Warmer and breezy today with 80s on the way
New beer tastes bad on purpose to highlight climate change
Show More
82 killed in Baghdad hospital fire: Iraq Interior Ministry
Triangle clinics resume use of J&J vaccine after brief pause
Raleigh holds first in-person 5K since the pandemic for good cause
Got vaccinated? Here's all the free stuff you can get
7 NC deputies on leave after Black man shot, killed in Elizabeth City
More TOP STORIES News