Book of Mormon returns to DPAC

returns to the Durham Performing Arts Center for a third run from Tuesday, August 7 to Sunday August 12.The winner of 9 Tony Awards,tells the story of a group of young Mormons sent to Africa for their mission.Tickets are available for $25 through a day of lottery at the DPAC box office. Entries will be accepted two and a half hours prior to each performance at the box office. Two hours before curtain, names will be drawn at random for a limited number of tickets priced at $25 each.