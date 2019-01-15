Carol Channing, who among her many roles originated the role of Mrs. Dolly Gallagher Levi inon Broadway, has died at age 97, her publicist told AP.Channing is also known for other Broadway roles such as, as well as films such as. She was a Tony winner and an Oscar nominee. She often appeared on television and in night clubs, for a time partnering with George Burns in Las Vegas and a national tour.Publicist B. Harlan Boll says Channing died of natural causes at 12:31 a.m. Tuesday in Rancho Mirage, California. Boll says she had twice suffered strokes in the last year.Channing would have celebrated her 98th birthday on Jan. 31.