Classic planes, family fun on tap for Skyfest

SMITHFIELD, N.C. (WTVD) -- If you're looking for some high-flying fun, don't miss Skyfest, a community festival with professional aerial demonstrations.

There will be parachute team jumps, flyovers, helicopter rappelling, and other performances.

There will also be musical entertainment, food trucks, a beer garden, and a kid's zone. Best of all, admission is free.

Skyfest takes place Saturday, October 12 at the Johnston County Regional Airport, at 3149 Swift Creek Road in Smithfield.

The event is scheduled from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
