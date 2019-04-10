Arts & Entertainment

Cypress Hill makes history with Hollywood Walk of Fame honor

EMBED <>More Videos

A historic achievement for the Southern California hip hop group Cypress Hill: They are the first Latino American hip hop group to receive a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

HOLLYWOOD, LOS ANGELES -- Members of hip-hop group Cypress Hill are capping their successful 30-year career by making history: They'll be receiving a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

"We are proud to honor the first Latino American hip-hop recording group," said Ana Martinez, producer of the Hollywood Walk of Fame. "They have been successful as a group for three decades and we know they will continue their success for many years to come."

The unveiling will take place on Thursday, April 18 in front of Green Leaf Restaurant at Eastown. George Lopez and Xzibit will help with the induction ceremony.

The Grammy-nominated group, originally from Southern California, recently released their ninth studio album, "Elephants on Acid."

Sen Dog of Cypress Hill

Sen Dog of Cypress Hill performs at the AT&T AUDIENCE Network Presents: Live From Austin at SXSW, during the South by Southwest Music Festival on Saturday, March 19, 2016.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmenthollywood walk of famemusichip hop
TOP STORIES
Duke Energy planned outage to affect several thousand customers
Bank robbery suspect on the run after being inadvertently released from hospital
Feds bust $1B Medicare scam that gave unwanted medical braces to seniors
Cold case: 2 men accused of 2002 Robeson County homicide
Troubleshooter helps Sears customer without heat all winter
ABC11 NHL playoff analyst Aaron Ward breaks down Hurricanes vs Capitals
Photographer captures 'pollenpocalypse' over Durham
Show More
New food options available at Durham Bulls games; we tried them out
Store owner helps shoplifter in need instead of calling 911
3-year-old locks dad's iPad for 49 years
Sander faces death penalty after being found guilty of 3 murders
College scandal: New charges for Lori Loughlin, others
More TOP STORIES News