Arts & Entertainment

David Giuntoli has 'A Million Little Things' to love about working on ABC drama

By
GLENDALE, Calif. -- Actor David Giuntoli plays the resident bad boy on ABC's "A Million Little Things." "Faithful husband" are two words you wouldn't use to describe him. In person, David is charming and funny and certainly interesting to interview. Although his alter ego has definitely had his share of uncomfortable moments.

"When I read the pilot, he was the most charming guy. He was great," said Giuntoli. "And then the last couple pages, I'm like, 'Oh my God, he philanders with his best friend's, who then kills himself, wife. How's he gonna be likeable?' Answer in short? He's not."

On screen, there has been plenty of drama.

"Watching Grace Park, who plays Katherine Saville, my wife on the show, is like watching "The Passion of the Christ." They make this woman suffer!" said Giuntoli.

But when it comes to what's behind-the-scenes... no drama at all!

"It's very hard to get a job when you're an actor. It's really rare to be on a show that you enjoy," said Giuntoli. "We all enjoy our show and I think we're all old enough to know that we're in a kind of a precious position."

"A Million Little Things" airs Thursday nights on ABC.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmenttelevisionabc
Copyright © 2019 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Alleged drunk driver in deadly crash was previously deported: DOJ
Father of Carrboro HS student arrested after shooting threat surfaces
Plan for your future: How to save in a widening income disparity
'Oh my God': 911 calls reveal panic after Bladen Co. plant shooting
Another arrest in murder of man protecting mom during robbery
Unlicensed locksmiths could cost you more than your keys
Finding assisted living is getting easier, convincing parents is not
Show More
Headmaster resigns amid sexual misconduct allegations
SC deputy accused of having sex with high school student
Man exposed himself, assaulted GoRaleigh bus driver, police say
'Traumatic:' Man describes moment alleged drunk driver hit house
E-Sports arena sets new USO center at Seymour Johnson apart
More TOP STORIES News