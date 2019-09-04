movie news

Disney drops special look at Angelina Jolie as 'dark,' 'playful' Maleficent

Moviegoers can look forward to a "dark...playful" Maleficent when "Maleficent: Mistress of Evil" hits theaters later this year, according to star Angelina Jolie.

Disney dropped a special look at the upcoming film on Wednesday in which the cast talks about the title character, hailing her as a "force of nature."

"Maleficent is a character people used to think of as one thing and now we know more of who she is," Jolie explains in the video. "In this film, we pose the question: Are we all good? Are we all bad?"

"She's just otherworldly. It takes your breath away," added Michelle Pfeiffer, who plays Queen Ingrith.

Discussing Jolie's performance, co-star Sam Riley said she "has that aurora and charisma" in her portrayal of Maleficent.

EMBED More News Videos

Watch the new trailer for ''Maleficent: Mistress of Evil,'' which dropped on July 8.



In "Maleficent: Mistress of Evil," the plot thickens around the story of the horned fairy and Princess Aurora, which Disney explored like never before in 2014's "Maleficent."

"Maleficent: Mistress of Evil" hits theaters in the United States on Oct. 18, 2019.

The Walt Disney Company is the parent company of this station.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentmovieshollywoodangelina joliemovie newsdisneymaleficent
Copyright © 2019 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
Disney's 'Maleficent' sequel drops new trailer
MOVIE NEWS
30 Days of Disney movies coming to Freeform in September
'Lady and the Tramp' and other trailers released during Disney's D23 Expo
D23 2019 Expo: All announcements from Disney fan event
Angelina Jolie shares pride in son Maddox, joining Marvel's 'Eternals'
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LATEST: Hurricane Dorian weather alerts extended into Wake County
Hurricane Dorian lashes Florida, Georgia
Wake County Schools closed Thursday due to Hurricane Dorian
Hundreds of cases of mysterious dog illness reported in Raleigh
Raleigh police investigating after 2 men shot midday
Boy gives up Disney trip to help Hurricane Dorian evacuees
Harris Teeter opens new Durham location
Show More
Body of missing Ind. girl, 10, found in shed behind home; Stepmother charged
'Historic tragedy:' 7 dead, rescue efforts underway in Bahamas after Hurricane Dorian
Woman shoots man who tried to steal her purse: Police
4 students sickened as flu hits NC State campus early
How does Hurricane Dorian compare to Florence, Matthew?
More TOP STORIES News