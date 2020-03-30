Coronavirus

Disney offers virtual version of 'Magic Happens' parade on Youtube amid COVID-19 closure

As Disneyland Resort remains closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, a new virtual parade is bringing some of the magic of the park right to your home.

The eight-minute virtual viewing of "Magic Happens" features parade floats with that pay tribute to classics such as "The Sword in the Stone" and "Cinderella" as well as more recent films such as "Frozen 2" and "Coco."

The parade debuted in late February and had only been running for two weeks before the Anaheim park shuttered its gates due to the coronavirus emergency.

Both Disneyland Resort and Florida's Walt Disney World will remain closed "until further notice," officials announced last week.

"While there is still much uncertainty with respect to the impacts of COVID-19, the safety and well-being of our guests and employees remains The Walt Disney Company's top priority," a company spokesperson said in a statement, adding that Disney will continue to pay hourly parks and resorts cast members through April 18.

EMBED More News Videos

The Walt Disney Co. on Thursday announced the temporary closure of the Disneyland Resort in Anaheim in response to the expanding threat posed by the coronavirus pandemic.



The Walt Disney Co. is the parent company of this station.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentdisneycoronavirusdisneylandu.s. & worlddisney worldcovid 19
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS
Without contact from outside world these Rafters learn of pandemic 25 days later
N.C. State AD Corrigan says integrity key during these difficult times
Wall Street's rally rolls on, led by health care stocks
Trump defends extending coronavirus guidelines as spread continues
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LATEST: Case counts aren't 'complete picture,' Epidemiologist says
Trump defends extending coronavirus guidelines as spread continues
Apex man can't visit wife who's in ICU with coronavirus
What stores are doing to keep you safe while you shop
Finances: 4 things to focus on during these times of coronavirus
Could this be a solution to the ventilator shortage in hospitals?
How to keep kids mentally healthy during COVID-19 crisis
Show More
What could happen in Wake Co. without physical distancing
Durham distillery makes 100 gallons of hand sanitizer
What you can and can't do under NC Stay-At-Home order
Some NC parks closed, but visitors going anyway
Fort Bragg soldiers arrive in NYC to help with COVID-19
More TOP STORIES News