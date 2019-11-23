Arts & Entertainment

Extra word costs 'Wheel of Fortune' contestant $10K

LOS ANGELES -- A "Wheel of Fortune" contestant was just one letter away from winning $10,000 -- but one tiny technicality cost her the prize.

Graduate school student Kristen Shaw racked up some serious wins during Thursday night's game and accumulated nearly $10,000 worth of prizes, including a trip to Nashville.

The clue for Shaw's final puzzle was "(blank) FIELD," and with only one letter to go, she told host Pat Sajak that she'd like to solve the puzzle.

"Say everything. Don't add anything. Go ahead," Sajak said beforehand.

The correct answer was "Right, football, left, Sally," but Shaw made the mistake of adding the word "and" between "left" and "Sally," causing her to lose everything.

"Most times, I caution people not to add anything, and you maybe didn't even hear yourself say it, but you threw an 'and' in there with the last thing, and we have to go by the rules," Sajak said.

RELATED: 'Wheel of Fortune' contestant says 'I've been trapped in a loveless marriage'

Several fans took to Twitter defending Shaw, calling the "Wheel of Fortune" rule "ridiculous" and "garbage."





Others praised the show for sticking to the rules.



"Wheel of Fortune" also defended its decision in a statement, saying "contestants are thoroughly briefed prior to the show, and Pat often reminds them of this rule when solving a puzzle in this particular category."

And Shaw? She said nerves and excitement got the best of her.

"I don't think there needs to be a rule change. You know, rules are rules ... the show's been on for so many years," she said.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentwheel of fortune
Copyright © 2019 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Raleigh Christmas Parade 2019: Everything you need to know
Looking back at 75 years of the Raleigh Christmas Parade
Scenes from the 2019 Raleigh Christmas Parade
Cool temps, scattered showers possible during parade
Secret Santa Word Sweepstakes
The strange story of the Cabbage Patch Kid Riots of 1983
Wake Co. women gather to donate to family with deaf mother, young girl
Show More
Drive-by gunfire, crash shut down Durham street; 1 in custody
Man charged after Raleigh woman reports indecent exposure that escalated
Teen suspects face death penalty in Johnston Co. armed robbery
Troopers are out every 20 miles on I-40 for Thanksgiving week
K-9 finds gun believed to be used in Bladen Co. plant shooting
More TOP STORIES News