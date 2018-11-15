ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

Fayetteville woman buying soap cleans up on $200,000 lottery prize

Doralee Preston Price forgot the soap and cleaned up on a lottery jackpot.

By
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) --
She forgot the soap but didn't need it to clean up after all.

Doralee Preston-Price of Fayetteville claimed a $200,000 prize Thursday at the lottery headquarters in Raleigh. Preston-Price bought her winning Mega Bucks scratch-off ticket earlier this week after going to the Food Lion on Cliffdale Road to buy groceries.

She forgot the soap the first time and had to go back. That's when she bought the winning ticket.

"When I left the store, I realized I'd forgotten the Dove soap I needed," Preston-Price said. "I figured it would be cheaper to go to the Dollar Tree nearby. They were closed so instead, I went back to Food Lion."

When Preston-Price finished scratching the ticket she couldn't believe what she saw and called her mother to meet her so she could see it too. She'll take home more than $140,000 after taxes. Preston-Price said she plans to use some of the money to take her family on a Disney Cruise.
