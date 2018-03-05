ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

Frances McDormand's Oscar stolen, suspect arrested for grand theft

Frances McDormand gets her Oscar award engraved following the award show on Sunday, March 4, 2018.

JOI-MARIE MCKENZIE
Best actress winner Frances McDormand has been reunited with her Oscar after it was stolen from her table inside the Governors Ball, the official Oscars after-party.

The "Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri" actress was spotted at the party getting her Oscar engraved. The 60-year-old star realized later that it had gone missing.

The Los Angeles Police Department confirmed to ABC News that Terry Bryant, 47, was arrested late Sunday night for the alleged crime, and booked early Monday morning. He was charged with grand theft and police set a bail of $20,000.

ABC News reached out to a rep for McDormand but didn't immediately hear back.

Her rep, however, did tell USA Today in a statement: "Fran and Oscar are happily reunited and are enjoying an In-N-Out burger together."

In a statement, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences expressed relief that McDormand was reunited with her trophy.

"Best Actress winner Frances McDormand and her Oscar were happily reunited after a brief separation at last night's Governors Ball," the statement read. "The alleged thief was quickly apprehended by a photographer and members of our fast-acting Academy and security teams. The 'Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri' star resumed her celebrations."
Related Topics:
entertainmentOscarscelebritytheftarrestHollywoodLos Angeles
(Copyright ©2018 ABC News Internet Ventures.)
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
Stefan Karl, who played Robbie Rotten in 'LazyTown,' dies after bile duct cancer battle
Raleigh girl who went viral dancing to 'Respect' reflects on Queen of Soul
Jennifer Lopez wows at the MTV VMAs
Report: Weinstein accuser Asia Argento settled her own sex assault complaint
Mickey Mouse getting art installation for 90th anniversary
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
Fayetteville police say this man is the "Ramsey Street Rapist"
Hurricane Lane now at Category 4 as it heads toward Hawaii
Confederate monuments on Capitol grounds aren't going anywhere -- for now
Man arrested in fatal shooting at Raleigh motel
Doctors seeing spike in hand, foot and mouth disease
'Silent Sam' is gone but conversation continues at UNC-Chapel Hill
Stefan Karl, who played Robbie Rotten in 'LazyTown,' dies after bile duct cancer battle
Olive Garden's 'Pasta Pass' is back
Show More
Changes coming to several Wake County Public Schools
Terminally ill Burlington girl gifted new puppy after hers was stolen
Cumberland County pursuit ends in crash, closes part of Glensford Drive
Bank worker arrested in $75K robbery of business owner
California caterer feeding thousands of hungry, tired firefighters
More News