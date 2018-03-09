ENTERTAINMENT

Full Frame announces film lineup for April festival

Mark Falgout
DURHAM (WTVD) --
Full Frame Documentary Film Festival has released it's lineup for the upcoming festival that will take place in April in downtown Durham.

The 2018 lineup presents a broad range of work from both established filmmakers and new voices, including 32 features and 10 shorts in competition. The films, selected from nearly 1,800 submissions from around the globe, are eligible for a combined value of $40,000 in cash prizes. Additionally, the 2018 Invited Program includes 22 feature films screening out of competition.

Full Frame will release the opening night film, closing night film and special free screenings on March 15 when the full festival schedule is released.

Passes for Full Frame are now on sale. Single ticket sales begin March 29. General admission tickets are $16, students/teachers, Duke employees, military personnel, senior citizens (65+), and police & fire personnel can buy tickets for $14.

The 21st Annual Full Frame Documentary Film Festival will take place April 5-8 at the Carolina Theatre and various venues in downtown Durham.
Click here for more information
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
entertainmentfilm festivalmovies
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
Full Frame offering new pass options
ENTERTAINMENT
This A.M.: Wednesday's top headlines
Gabrielle Union talks infertility, reveals diagnosis
Aretha Franklin in hospice care but remains hopeful: Reports
Wakeboarding mama pulls off impressive 'In My Feelings' challenge
Aretha Franklin gravely ill and surrounded by loved ones in Detroit
More entertainment
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
Stefan Karl, who played Robbie Rotten in 'LazyTown,' dies after bile duct cancer battle
Raleigh girl who went viral dancing to 'Respect' reflects on Queen of Soul
Jennifer Lopez wows at the MTV VMAs
Report: Weinstein accuser Asia Argento settled her own sex assault complaint
Mickey Mouse getting art installation for 90th anniversary
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
Fayetteville police say this man is the "Ramsey Street Rapist"
Hurricane Lane now at Category 4 as it heads toward Hawaii
Confederate monuments on Capitol grounds aren't going anywhere -- for now
Man arrested in fatal shooting at Raleigh motel
Doctors seeing spike in hand, foot and mouth disease
'Silent Sam' is gone but conversation continues at UNC-Chapel Hill
Stefan Karl, who played Robbie Rotten in 'LazyTown,' dies after bile duct cancer battle
Olive Garden's 'Pasta Pass' is back
Show More
Changes coming to several Wake County Public Schools
Terminally ill Burlington girl gifted new puppy after hers was stolen
Cumberland County pursuit ends in crash, closes part of Glensford Drive
Bank worker arrested in $75K robbery of business owner
California caterer feeding thousands of hungry, tired firefighters
More News