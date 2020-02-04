Arts & Entertainment

Guns N' Roses announces 2020 summer tour

ATLANTA (WTVD) -- Rock and roll legends Guns N' Roses will be going on tour in the summer of 2020.

The band's tour will run from July 8 - Aug. 26 and feature cities like Toronto, Chicago, Dallas, London, Prague and many more.

The closest tour stops for North Carolina fans would be Atlanta and Philadelphia.

The Philadelphia show is scheduled for July 8 at Citizens Bank Park. The Atlanta show is scheduled for Aug. 12 at Bobby Dodd Stadium.



Tickets will go on sale to the general public for North American dates starting Friday, February 7 at 12 p.m. at LiveNation.com.

The band is expected to play a number of their hits, including, "Welcome to the Jungle," "Paradise City," "Sweet Child o'Mine," and "November Rain."
