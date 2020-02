Guns N' Roses announces 2020 summer tour

North America, our 2020 STADIUM TOUR is coming ⚡ Presales start tomorrow at 10am local. pic.twitter.com/Ef5YHvSOPT — Guns N' Roses (@gunsnroses) February 3, 2020

ATLANTA (WTVD) -- Rock and roll legends Guns N' Roses will be going on tour in the summer of 2020.The band's tour will run from July 8 - Aug. 26 and feature cities like Toronto, Chicago, Dallas, London, Prague and many more.The closest tour stops for North Carolina fans would be Atlanta and Philadelphia.The Philadelphia show is scheduled for July 8 at Citizens Bank Park. The Atlanta show is scheduled for Aug. 12 at Bobby Dodd Stadium.Tickets will go on sale to the general public for North American dates starting Friday, February 7 at 12 p.m. at LiveNation.com The band is expected to play a number of their hits, including, "Welcome to the Jungle," "Paradise City," "Sweet Child o'Mine," and "November Rain."