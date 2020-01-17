Arts & Entertainment

Betty White, who turns 98 today, credits optimism for lifetime of happiness

By Alex Meier
America's golden girl Betty White is celebrating a long and bountiful life, turning 98 today.

Her secret to longevity? Her love of pets, hot dogs and vodka, she once joked.

With more than 75 years in show business, the comedic staple made generations laugh with "The Mary Tyler Moore Show," "The Golden Girls" and "Hot in Cleveland."

White, born Jan. 17, 1922, first worked as an assistant on a local TV station before getting in front of the camera for her first sitcom, "Life with Elizabeth." With this 1950s show, White became one of the first female producers in Hollywood.

Throughout her career, she accumulated 24 Emmy nominations and won eight.

Becoming a nonagenarian certainly didn't slow her down. She became the oldest host in the history of "Saturday Night Live" and made dozens of cameos, including a 2010 Snickers Super Bowl commercial where she gets tackled to the ground.

For her last birthday, White celebrated by playing poker with decades-long friends. She called herself a "cockeyed optimist" and credits her attitude for her lifetime of happiness.

"I know it sounds corny, but I try to see the funny side and the upside, not the downside. I get bored with people who complain about this or that. It's such a waste of time," she told Parade Magazine in 2018.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentlos angelescelebritybirthdaybuzzworthyu.s. & worldbetty white
Copyright © 2020 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
WATCH: The Public Housing Crisis
St. James Seafood to open next week
How to know if you're buying counterfeit prescription drugs
Football player gives flowers to grandma battling cancer
Wake DA will not ask SBI to investigate video of officer punching man
Officer rescues woman from car seconds before impact with train
Human trafficking survivor recalls abduction
Show More
Inspections find problems at other Durham public housing communities
Father accused of kidnapping infant son from Rocky Mount home
Warrenton centenarian celebrates 107th birthday
Holocaust survivor dies at 91 in Raleigh
What rights do renters have in NC?
More TOP STORIES News