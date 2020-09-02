Arts & Entertainment

Holding 52 helium balloons, magician David Blaine floats over Arizona desert

(YouTube)

ARIZONA -- Up, up, and away! Magician David Blaine took to the sky in his latest death-defying feat Ascension.

Blaine was wearing a harness and held 52 helium-filled balloons. He reached above his projected altitude of 18,000 feet.

WATCH THE STUNT BELOW


He didn't even put his parachute on until he was approximately halfway up!

The event streamed exclusively on YouTube, which funded the project.

SEE ALSO: Nik Wallenda says he feels 'relief' after volcano high wire stunt
EMBED More News Videos

Daredevil Nik Wallenda said he's feeling relief after pulling off a history-making 1,800-foot highwire walk across an active volcano live on television Wednesday evening.


Once Blaine reached 23,000 feet up, he pulled a cord and began his skydive back to the ground.

He successfully pulled his parachute and then hit the ground running and with a cheer. He was welcomed back by his young daughter with a "You did it!"

Ascension had been scheduled to take place in New York City, but was rescheduled for Arizona due to the complexity of the project.

Blaine had been spotted practicing for this most recent stunt last month in Fresno.

RELATED: Boy's "Up" photoshoot with great grandparents
EMBED More News Videos

Rachel Perman, a photographer and mother of three, decided to do "magical shoots" for her children, who share the same birthday week. It was the perfect time to put her son's obsession with "Up" on full display.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentmagicballoon
Copyright © 2020 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LATEST: NC in the red zone for COVID-19 cases, White House says
Search for children swept away in flood continues
2 new tropical storms continue record setting hurricane season
What to do if you want to opt out of the payroll tax deferral
Can I use a face shield instead of a mask?
Lawmaker on maternity leave forced to bring newborn to housing vote
Meet the cast of 'Dancing with the Stars' season 29
Show More
Gyms can reopen Friday, bars must stay closed, Cooper says
WEATHER: Hottest heat indices of the summer
11-year-old named 'Junior Life-Saver' for fire heroics
President Trump visiting Wilmington on Wednesday
VIDEO: Marine rescues couple trapped in car during Johnston County storm
More TOP STORIES News