jimmy kimmel live

Iliza Shlesinger landed 'Spenser Confidential' role after ignoring direction not to do a Boston accent

LOS ANGELES -- Iliza Shlesinger says she landed a role Mark Wahlberg's new film by ignoring a directive not to audition with a Boston accent.

Shlesinger went to an audition for the upcoming film "Spenser Confidential" and was handed a script that said "in big bold letters at the top: 'Do not do a Boston accent,'" she recounted in a "Jimmy Kimmel Live" interview Wednesday evening.

"But one of the lines was, 'Every day I pray to St. Jude for a reason to leave you,' and I was like, 'You can't not do a Boston accent and invoke the name of St. Jude.' I tried it in every accent, I tried it in normal, but I was like -- you've got to go Boston. I went in and I did the accent and I tanked it," she said.



Shlesinger said she later heard back about the role while she was, coincidentally, in Boston for a show.

"This goes against every molecule in my body. I was like, 'I'm just going to meditate. Forget Hollywood, forget that movie. Who cares? They missed out,'" she remembered thinking before she turned off her phone.

"Three minutes later, I was like, 'Who can do this?' I turned it back on and I had a missed call from my agent," Shlesinger continued, saying she assumed it was a rejection call.

She called her agent back and was connected directly to Wahlberg, who told her, "Hey, you did a pretty good Boston accent...so, are you ready to get crazy with us?"

"I don't know what the legalese for 'Are you ready to get crazy with us?' I go, 'Do I have the gig? Because I need to hear it,' and he was like, 'Yeah, we'll see you in a few months,'" she continued.

"I hung up and I screamed so loud that security sent somebody up to make sure I was okay," Shlesinger said.

Catch "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" weeknights at 11:35 p.m. ET/PT | 10:35 p.m. CT on ABC
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentcelebrityjimmy kimmel livemovieshollywoodmovie newsjimmy kimmel
Copyright © 2020 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
JIMMY KIMMEL LIVE
Katy Perry says she's not inviting 'Idol' judges to her wedding
Harrison Ford talks 'Star Wars: Rise of Skywalker' appearance
9-time Oscar host Billy Crystal says he doesn't like no-host trend
Renee Zellweger says she turned into 'geek' when she won Oscar
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Man accused of sexually assaulting NC State student in dorm
Cary driver charged in crash that killed 3 construction workers
15 flu deaths reported in North Carolina last week
Raleigh woman assaulted deputies, spit on passengers at RDU: Warrants
Man accused of murdering wife appears in Nash County court
Trump urges US not to worry about coronavirus after CDC warning
Officer breaks into burning home to save unconscious man
Show More
What you need to get your NC REAL ID
Weather used to help Harriet Tubman free slaves
Man hit, killed by vehicle in Chapel Hill
Durham Pun Championship crowns the punny and the absurd
Babysitter charged with accidentally shooting nephew
More TOP STORIES News