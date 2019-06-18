ABC premieres

Jeannie Mai talks about how 'Holey Moley' does mini-golf in a big way

By Jennifer Matarese
NEW YORK -- FORE! Or should we say, Holey Moley! ABC's zany 10-episode mini-golf spectacular is hitting your screens on Thursday!

Each episode features self-proclaimed mini-golf lovers from around the country as they compete head-to-head through an epic obstacle golf course.

Think of it like Wipeout but with golf, says sideline correspondent Jeannie Mai. "Exactly right, it's a little bit America Ninja Warrior meets Happy Gilmore."

This supersized course gets the better of even professional players, although Mai says they do have a leg up on the competition. It's all in good fun though.

"You're definitely allowed to laugh, people look freaking ridiculous!" Mai said.

Mai is joined by Stephen Curry, along with Rob Riggle and Joe Tessitore.

"We all are dorks, nobody's mature, nobody's trying to keep it together," Mai said. "Maybe out of everybody, Steph Curry is the one that's the most professional, but me, Rob and Joe are just laughing at every single person, and at ourselves, because you can't take it too seriously."

At the end of each episode, the winner takes home $25,000 as their prize along with "The Golden Putter" trophy and Holey Moley plaid jacket.



Don't miss the big premiere of "Holey Moley" Thursday night, June 20th at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentabc primetimegolfabc premieres
ABC PREMIERES
Roselyn Sanchez talks about juicy drama on 'Grand Hotel'
Lake Bell writes, directs and stars in 'Bless This Mess'
Check out Hannah B's new 'Bachelorette' promo
Colton, Cassie open up after 'The Bachelor' finale
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Teen recalls shark attack: 'I'm not ready to die'
Raleigh, Fayetteville areas at risk for severe weather today
I-Team: U.S. Dept. of Education investigating Duke-UNC Consortium
Swimming safety: How to keep you and your family safe at lakes
Powerful quake jolts northwestern Japan, tsunami warning issued
Wake County woman killed in wrong-way crash on I-40
No dreadlocks: Wendell pool owner says rules not racist
Show More
I-Team: Triangle hospitals acquiring more private practices
Trump threatens to deport millions starting next week
Wake Forest man charged with murder in Durham bar-fight death
Father-son duo in adorable viral video star in Denny's commercial
New Jersey mom charged in 1-year-old daughter's hot car death
More TOP STORIES News