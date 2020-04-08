Coronavirus

Level Up! Philadelphia nurses' Swab Squad dance gets Ciara's attention

PHILADELPHIA -- The medical staff at Jefferson University Hospital in Philadelphia found a fun and creative way to take a break while boosting morale and building teamwork.

They created the "Swab Squad."

The nurses of the Float and Per Diem Pool posted several dance videos, their latest a performance of Ciara's "Level Up" song.

They wrote: "It's Tik-Tok Sunday everyone! The ORIGINAL Swab Squad, #levelingup entering into this new week. Friendly disclaimer- we waste no PPE. We take our jobs, our patients, and the resources we use seriously. However, we also take our team morale and mental health just as serious. This is a fun way we can build up our teamwork during #covid times. #together #wegotthis."

RELATED: How is coronavirus spread? Symptoms, prevention, and how to prepare for a COVID-19 outbreak

That captured the attention of Ciara herself. The singer was impressed with their moves and shared the video on Instagram.



Ciara added she was grateful for their sacrifice.

She wrote: "Seeing the Doctors and Nurses of @Tjuh_pool do the #LevelUp Dance brings me so much joy. Grateful for each and every one of you! You all are on a whole nother level for how you're working so hard and sacrificing so much to take care of everyone! LevelUp Champs. #WereInThisTogether."

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentphiladelphiaentertainmentdancingjefferson university hospitalcoronavirusnursesgood news
Copyright © 2020 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS
Harris Teeter to limit number of customers inside stores
CDC weighs loosening guidelines for some exposed to virus
Boris Johnson's condition improving from coronavirus
'GMA,' Feeding America to hold Day of Hope about food insecurity
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LATEST: First Cumberland County death from COVID-19 reported
Central NC under slight risk for severe weather
Harris Teeter to limit number of customers inside stores
Bernie Sanders suspends presidential campaign
300,000 have recovered from COVID-19 worldwide
'GMA' mourns beloved camera operator who died of coronavirus
Goldsboro Fire Department issues challenge to first responders
Show More
Dad arrested in front of daughter for social distancing violation
Emergency response requirements temporarily changed in Durham
Intel report warned of coronavirus crisis as early as November
NYC virus deaths exceed 4,000, topping toll for 9/11 attacks
2nd person rescued from Wake Forest house fire dies
More TOP STORIES News