CMA Awards

On The Red Carpet at CMA Awards streaming live from Nashville

LOS ANGELES -- On the Red Carpet will be reporting live from Nashville for country music's biggest night.

KABC entertainment reporter George Pennacchio and WABC entertainment reporter Sandy Kenyon will host the first-ever live streaming red carpet coverage at the CMA Awards. Together they will welcome nominees, presenters, and performers as they arrive for the 53rd Annual CMA Awards.

Also joining On The Red Carpet for the CMA Awards are Bachelorette Hannah Brown and ESPN commentator Jason Fitz, who will be special guest correspondents.

PHOTOS: CMAS 2019 red carpet fashion

In addition to red carpet arrivals, viewers can catch a sneak peek at exclusive behind-the-scenes access from rehearsals leading up to the show! As previously announced, performers include Eric Church, Luke Combs, Miranda Lambert, Reba McEntire, Maren Morris, Dolly Parton with for KING & COUNTRY and Zach Williams, P!nk and Chris Stapleton, Carrie Underwood, Keith Urban, Kelsea Ballerini, Brooks & Dunn with Brothers Osborne, Garth Brooks with Blake Shelton, Dan + Shay, Kacey Musgraves with Willie Nelson, Lady Antebellum and Halsey, Old Dominion, Blake Shelton, and Thomas Rhett.

Viewers can stream "On The Red Carpet at the CMA Awards" beginning at 6:30 p.m. ET/3:30 p.m. PT at OnTheRedCarpet.com.

Live coverage airs on ABC at 7:30 p.m. ET/PT | 6:30 p.m. CT.

The 2019 CMA Awards will air Wednesday, Nov. 13 at 8 p.m. ET/PT | 7 p.m. CT on ABC.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentcelebritynashvillecma awardscountry music awardssandy kenyongeorge pennacchio
Copyright © 2019 OnTheRedCarpet.com. All Rights Reserved.
CMA AWARDS
CMA Awards to reach beyond boundaries of country music
From Asheville to Nashville: Luke Combs helps gear up for the CMAs
Underwood on 'CMAs' celebrating women in country music
Bobby Bones talks about humble beginnings ahead of CMAs
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
NC investigating STAYUMBL driver's 50 insurance claims over 17 years
Judge rules Confederate statue in Pittsboro can come down
Investigation underway after officer-involved shooting in Wilson
DMV, TSA urge driver's license holders to obtain 'REAL ID'
17-year-old charged after teen dragged around house in home invasion
NCDOT begins construction to finish I-540 loop
7-year-old battling leukemia signs with UNC wrestling team
Show More
Raleigh mayor calls Dix Park her greatest accomplishment
NY bribery scheme may involve Raleigh 911 dispatcher
Vaping worse for heart health than cigarettes, study suggests
Raleigh man dies after riding on top of car on I-40
Holly Springs football ineligible for playoffs, must forfeit games
More TOP STORIES News