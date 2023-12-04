Scotty McCreery asked to join Grand Ole Opry by country music legend Garth Brooks

Scotty McCreery, the "American Idol" champion and Garner native, has been invited to be the newest member of the Grand Ole Opry.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVD) -- Scotty McCreery, the "American Idol" champion and Garner native, now has a new honor under his list of country music accomplishments.

He is a member of the Grand Ole Opry!

Superstar Garth Brooks made the announcement during the Opry's annual Country Christmas show this year.

The Grand Ole Opry is a staple in country music. It also calls its membership list "one of the most coveted invitations in all of music."

According to our newsgathering partners at the News & Observer, McCreery is the first country artist and youngest male artist in any genre to have his first album debut at No. 1 on the Billboard Top 200 chart. Three of his five studio albums earned No. 1 spots, with the other two reaching into the top 10.

Earlier this year, McCreery was inducted into the North Carolina Music Hall of Fame.