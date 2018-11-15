ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

Marie Antoinette's pendant sold for $36 million

EMBED </>More Videos

A large pearl pendant once belonging to Marie Antoinette, the last queen of France, has sold at auction for $36 million. (Credit: Sotheby's)

By
A large pearl pendant once belonging to Marie Antoinette, the last queen of France, has sold at auction for $36 million.

Sotheby's expected the piece would sell for maybe one or two million but it sold for much more.

The buyer wants to remain anonymous.

The pendant is from the late monarch's private collection.

Stay on top of breaking news stories with the ABC11 News App

Sotheby's is calling it one of the most important royal jewelry collections to ever come to auction, with the pearl pendant setting a new auction record for a pearl.

The collection also included a diamond brooch which sold for $2.1 million and a monogram ring with woven strands of Antoinette's hair which sold for $440,000.

A total of 100 items brought sold for more than $53 million.

A creative lie lands thieves thousands of dollars in Louis Vuitton merchandise from San Francisco store
VUITTON GONE: It was like a heist from a movie--a movie like "Ocean's Eleven." A plot that even makes a former FBI agent marvel at the thieves creativity that landed them thousands of dollars in Louis Vuitton merchandise.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
entertainmentjewelryhistoryfranceu.s. & world
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
Here are your 2018 CMA Awards winners
Disney releases new 'Dumbo' trailer: Watch it here
CMAs pay tribute to 12 victims of Thousand Oaks mass shooting
Oysters and beer, jazz and techno: 3 budget-friendly events in Durham this weekend
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
Triangle seeing sleet Thursday is 'unlikely,' Big Weather says
2 arrested after woman hit from behind, robbed outside TJ Maxx in Wake Forest
Creative lie allows thieves to steal Louis Vuitton merchandise
Prosecutor to make announcement in homeless man's 'GoFundMe case'
Flood Watch issued for most of North Carolina
Raleigh dad's civics lesson may have won him an unwanted Wake school board seat
Soggy Triangle communities race to prepare for more heavy rainfall
ABC11's Gloria Rodriguez wraps up big night at CMA Awards
Show More
Victims in Johnston Co. triple murder were family members, friends of suspect
Here are your 2018 CMA Awards winners
Michael Avenatti arrested for domestic violence in LA
Zion flies high (again) as Duke destroys Eastern Michigan
Pack fans react to the news about James T. Valvano Arena
More News