Marie Antoinette's pendant sold for $36 million

A large pearl pendant once belonging to Marie Antoinette, the last queen of France, has sold at auction for $36 million.Sotheby's expected the piece would sell for maybe one or two million but it sold for much more.The buyer wants to remain anonymous.The pendant is from the late monarch's private collection.Sotheby's is calling it one of the most important royal jewelry collections to ever come to auction, with the pearl pendant setting a new auction record for a pearl.The collection also included a diamond brooch which sold for $2.1 million and a monogram ring with woven strands of Antoinette's hair which sold for $440,000.A total of 100 items brought sold for more than $53 million.