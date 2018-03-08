ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

Mark Hamill receives his star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame

EMBED </>More Videos

Mark Hamill's childhood dream came true when he unveiled his own Hollywood Walk of Fame star.

LOS ANGELES --
Mark Hamill became a household name for his role in the intergalactic movie series "Star Wars." On Thursday, the beloved actor, known for playing Luke Skywalker, received his star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

During the ceremony, Hamill spoke about living out his childhood dreams as an actor and the honor that comes with receiving a star. He thanked his family, "Star Wars" creator George Lucas and especially the fans for helping him achieve his dream. The day was dubbed "Jedi Day" in honor of Hamill's achievement.

"From Jedi to Joker and back again, it's been a fantastic ride, thank you so much," Hamill said during the ceremony. "And may the force be with each and every one of you."

Lucas and "Star Wars" costar Harrison Ford spoke at the ceremony. Ford took time to honor the third member of their trio, the late Carrie Fisher, who famously played Princess Leia. Fisher's daughter, Billie Lourd, was in attendance.

Hamill got his start in television on the show "Headmaster" and went on to star in several television series, films, and Broadway shows.

Editor's note: The Walt Disney Company is the parent company of Lucasfilm and this station.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
entertainmenthollywood walk of famestar warsactorhollywoodfun stuffbuzzworthyu.s. & worldentertainmentcelebrity
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
Steven Tyler tells Trump to stop using Aerosmith songs at rallies
Disney offers tuition for hourly workers in tight job market
Singer Gretchen Wilson arrested at Connecticut airport
Stefan Karl, who played Robbie Rotten in 'LazyTown,' dies after bile duct cancer battle
Raleigh girl who went viral dancing to 'Respect' reflects on Queen of Soul
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
Mother also charged in death of infant son in Rocky Mount
Woman found dead in Fayetteville home during well-being check
Kroger Co., parent company of Harris Teeter, to phase out plastic bags
Lane vs. Kilauea: What happens when a hurricane meets a volcano?
32 children's medicines recalled for possible microbial contamination
Researchers warn of resurgence of flesh eating STD
Woman survives being attacked by alligator in Florida lake
Steven Tyler tells Trump to stop using Aerosmith songs at rallies
Show More
Suspected drug tunnel found in old KFC kitchen
Man falls after mistaking a realistic-looking painting for not a real hole
Man kills mother, sister; France sees no apparent terror tie
Thai cave rescue boys reflect: 'We learned about love'
FBI sounds warning about prank calls in wake of school shootings
More News