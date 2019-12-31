Arts & Entertainment

Michelle Obama named 'most admired woman' for the second year in a row, poll finds

For the second year in a row, former first lady Michelle Obama has been named the 'most admired woman' in the world, besting current first lady Melania Trump.

The current first lady, Melania Trump, came just behind Obama, according to a Gallup poll released Monday.

According to the poll, Obama was the only woman to rank in double digits this year with 10 percent of the vote, down by 15 percent from last year.

The poll also stated President Trump and former President Barack Obama tied this year as the most admired man.

In July, an annual study conducted by an online research firm, YouGov, also ranked the former first lady as the most admired woman.

The 2018 Gallup poll was conducted shortly after Obama released her bestselling book of 2018, "Becoming".

The top spot was previously held by Hillary Clinton for 17 years.

Each year since 1948, Gallup has conducted a survey asking which man and woman in the world they admire the most. This year's results were based on a Dec. 2-5 poll.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentmelania trumpmichelle obamastudy
Copyright © 2019 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
3 injured during armed robbery in Chapel Hill, 1 suspect on the run
1 killed, 3 injured after head-on crash in Wilson County
1 injured in shooting outside Cary bar
Roy Williams pulls into a tie with Dean Smith in win over Yale
Harnett County mom pleads for answers after son was struck, killed in hit and run
Alex Trebek opens up about battle with pancreatic cancer
Carbon monoxide concerns continue at McDougald Terrace
Show More
Family mourns father, daughter killed in Orange County house fire
Donors numbers down, but charities see larger monetary donations
WV cadets will be fired over Nazi salute photo
SC man offers $10k for safe return of stolen dog
Diocese of Charlotte releases list of clergy accused of abuse
More TOP STORIES News