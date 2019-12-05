Moogfest, planned for April in Durham, canceled for 'logistical reasons'

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- Moogfest 2020, originally planned for April in Durham, has been canceled for logistical reasons.
The announcement came via an email on Thursday.
"As an organization, our purpose is to create deeply meaningful experiences and relationships in order to continually enrich our creative community," the email said. "This intermission will be used to focus on the future of Moogfest and to investigate new ways of exploring the future of music, art, and technology."
The festival moved to Durham in 2016. Prior to that, it was held in Asheville.
Ticketholders who pre-purchased tickets can contact organizers for a refund.
