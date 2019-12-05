Arts & Entertainment

Moogfest, planned for April in Durham, canceled for 'logistical reasons'

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- Moogfest 2020, originally planned for April in Durham, has been canceled for logistical reasons.

The announcement came via an email on Thursday.

"As an organization, our purpose is to create deeply meaningful experiences and relationships in order to continually enrich our creative community," the email said. "This intermission will be used to focus on the future of Moogfest and to investigate new ways of exploring the future of music, art, and technology."

The festival moved to Durham in 2016. Prior to that, it was held in Asheville.

Ticketholders who pre-purchased tickets can contact organizers for a refund.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentdurhamfestivalentertainmentmusictechnology
Copyright © 2019 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
'They're shooting:' False report prompted lockdown at Wakefield schools, police say
What's in your CBD? Raleigh company tests, reviews popular remedies
Why are people talking about snow for next week?
Army says company must stop putting biblical references on dog tags
Kindergartener invites entire class to his adoption hearing
ABC11 teams up with Honda dealers to donate to Toys for Tots
Pelosi announces House drafting articles of impeachment
Show More
'Unicorn puppy' will stay with Missouri rescue mission
What to watch on Disney+ this holiday season
Target's gift card sale is back! Here's when you can save
18-year-old UPS employee accused of stealing packages
Anti-robocall bill passes House of Representatives
More TOP STORIES News