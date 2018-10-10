ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

NC State Fair opening postponed a day because of Hurricane Michael concerns

State Fair opening is delayed until Friday.

RALEIGH, N .C. (WTVD) --
State Fair officials announced Wednesday afternoon that for the first time, the opening of the State Fair will be postponed.

The fair will not open Thursday as originally planned because of concerns about Hurricane Michael, which is expected to bring heavy rain and strong wind. The Fair will instead open Friday at 10 a.m.

"We did not come to this decision lightly. In fact, to our knowledge, we've never delayed our opening day due to weather conditions. Most importantly, we must consider our vendors, exhibitors and of course fairgoers in any decision made about gate closures," State Fair officials said.



Inspectors were out earlier Wednesday checking out rides. They were making sure the structure was sound, there wasn't any broken steel, there was good connectivity for the power-lines, and seat latches were working properly.

There are about a hundred rides this year.

Officials are monitoring how Michael will impact the annual event.

ABC11 was told that during Hurricane Florence, seats on the State Fair Flyer were removed. That ride connects folks from one side of the fairgrounds to the other.

If a ride comes down, it will have to be reinspected before it can open to the public.
