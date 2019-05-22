Arts & Entertainment

New Coke to be re-released ahead of 'Stranger Things' season 3 debut on Netflix

New Coke is coming back!

The failed Coca-Cola product from the 1980s will be re-released in limited quantities to promote the third season of the Netflix series Stranger Things.

Durham natives Matt and Ross Duffer, the creators and writers of Stranger Things, came up with the promotional idea, according to CNN.

The third season of Stranger Things takes place in 1985, which is the year Coke released (and then promptly pulled) New Coke.

'Marketing Blunder of the century': History of New Coke

You can get your hands on New Coke by doing one of the following things:

  • Buying limited-edition Stranger Things Coke or Coke Zero Sugar glass bottles online starting Thursday
  • Using Stranger Things themed pop-up vending machines coming to select cities this summer
  • Being selected as a giveaway winner at the World of Coca-Cola in Atlanta


Coca-Cola said it produced fewer than 500,000 of the New Coke 12-ounce cans; the company expects to run out quickly.

Netflix will release Stranger Things 3 for streaming on July 4.
