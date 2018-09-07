Opa! Raleigh Greek Festival is back this weekend

The Raleigh Greek Festival is back at the State Fairgrounds this weekend.It features authentic handmade Greek food prepared by members of the Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church. You'll also hear live Greek music and see traditional folk dances.The festival began Friday and runs all weekend. Saturday, it will be from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. and Sunday 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. in the Jim Graham building.A portion of the proceeds will be donated to Habitat for Humanity, Homes For Our Troops, and Team Rubicon.