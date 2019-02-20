HOLLYWOOD WRAP

Oscar producers aim for compelling, surprising show

EMBED </>More Videos

Oscar producers Donna Gigliotti and Glenn Weiss are ready to give us something different with this year's awards.

By
LOS ANGELES --
The producers of the 91st Oscars came into the project focusing on one word: change.

Donna Gigliotti and Glenn Weiss are ready to give us something different with this year's awards.

Weiss, who proposed to his fiancée on stage at the Emmys last year, knows how much "moments" matter.

"This show is full of moments and I think that's what we spent our time trying to figure out," said Weiss. "Whatever obstacles come our way, we want to create something people want to keep watching and go 'Oh I didn't expect that to happen'!"

The producers want a three-hour telecast.

Originally some categories weren't going to be presented live. But with protest that changed. And change is something these two understand.

"As experienced producers we really do roll with the punches. It's our job," said Gigliotti. "On this show, on any movie I've ever made, it's always something that comes up. And if you're good at what you do, you figure out a way to make it all work."

"There are literally at the end of the day thousands of people that you'll never see that work on this show and we are so appreciative of everybody who's put in their hard work and time," said Weiss. "Because it really does take an army."

The goal for this year? A compelling, surprising and memorable Oscars.

"What we want you to remember is the importance that movies play in our lives," said Gigliotti.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
entertainmentOscarsmovie
HOLLYWOOD WRAP
Jordan Peele, Daniel Kaluuya of 'Get Out' prepare for Oscars
Harvey Weinstein statue in Hollywod spotlights sexual misconduct issue
Nominee Kobe Bryant hopes to make Oscars slam dunk
Stephen King's 'It' re-told for new generation
Oprah Winfrey, Whoopi Goldberg become Disney Legends at D23
More hollywood wrap
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
SPONSORED: Oscar nominee Mahershala Ali: the man of many names
The ultimate guide to winning your Oscars pool
Oscars 2019: How to play the official game
First-ever 'Jeopardy!' team contest draws top champions
See who's presenting at the 2019 Oscars
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
$4K stolen from Raleigh man's bank account through ATM skimmer fraud
UNC at Duke: Obama on hand, Duke loses Zion to freak shoe incident
Inmate accused of rape at Raleigh Burger King will not be charged, DA says
Daniels sparks NC State past Boston College 89-80 in OT
Jussie Smollett charged with disorderly conduct for filing false police report, prosecutors say
New hospital charge lists causing confusion among consumers
Youth suicide rates nearly double, vaccination rates drop in NC, study finds
Mark Harris' son says he warned his father about shady absentee votes
Show More
Contractor apologizes for substandard Fort Bragg housing conditions
Father arrested after young children found wandering down Six Forks Rd
Gas prices skyrocket in the Carolinas
3 taken to hospital following crash involving Wake County deputy
Bunn High School rapper featured in NBA All-Star Game coverage
More News