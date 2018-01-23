OSCARS

Oscars organizers take steps to guard against another 'envelopegate'

EMBED </>More Videos

The Motion Picture Academy is confident "envelopegate" will never happen again at the Oscars. (KABC)

By
LOS ANGELES --
The Motion Picture Academy is confident "envelopegate" will never happen again at the Oscars.

Its accounting firm took responsibility for last year's infamous "best picture" flub. Now, organizers are taking new precautions to get everything just right.

The accounting firm PricewaterhouseCoopers admitted 2017's big "oops" was because an employee handed off the wrong envelope. The rest was history.

Faye Dunaway saw "La La Land" on the card and announced it as the winner, not knowing she and Warren Beatty were accidentally given the card naming Emma Stone as best actress.

The Motion Picture Academy is even using the goof to promote 2018's show in a flashy new promo.
But in all seriousness, PwC met with the academy several times to come up with new protocols and safeguards.

There are now six new reforms in place when it comes to presenters having the right envelopes to open. Among them: The celebrity presenters and stage managers must confirm they've got the correct envelopes before the stars hit the stage.

Plus, there will be a third balloting partner in the control room with Oscars producers. That person will know the winners, just in case there is a problem.

PwC employees will also attend show rehearsals and practice what to do if something goes wrong.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
entertainmentOscars
OSCARS
Oscars: There will be a new category for popular film
Pink stars in People's Beautiful Issue
Robert Lopez achieves unprecedented 'double EGOT'
Frances McDormand's Oscar stolen at Governors Ball
Frances McDormand's Oscar stolen, suspect arrested for grand theft
More Oscars
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
Steven Tyler tells Trump to stop using Aerosmith songs at rallies
Disney offers tuition for hourly workers in tight job market
Singer Gretchen Wilson arrested at Connecticut airport
Stefan Karl, who played Robbie Rotten in 'LazyTown,' dies after bile duct cancer battle
Raleigh girl who went viral dancing to 'Respect' reflects on Queen of Soul
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
Mother also charged in death of infant son in Rocky Mount
Woman found dead in Fayetteville home during well-being check
Hurricane Lane: Category 4 storm soaks Hawaii's Big Island with foot of rain
GOP leaders calling another special session to write new questions on proposed amendments
Woman sues Orange Co. deputies in shooting death of husband in 2017
Kroger Co., parent company of Harris Teeter, to phase out plastic bags
Lane vs. Kilauea: What happens when a hurricane meets a volcano?
32 children's medicines recalled for possible microbial contamination
Show More
Celebrities who have passed away recently
Researchers warn of resurgence of flesh eating STD
Woman survives being attacked by alligator in Florida lake
Steven Tyler tells Trump to stop using Aerosmith songs at rallies
Suspected drug tunnel found in old KFC kitchen
More News