Natalie Portman, Meghan, The Duchess of Sussex-voiced Disney+ nature documentaries premiering in April

BURBANK, Calif. -- Meghan, The Duchess of Sussex, and Natalie Portman are lending their voices to two nature documentaries premiering in April on Disney+ in honor of Earth Month.

The Disneynature film "Elephant," narrated by Meghan, The Duchess of Sussex, will premiere on April 3 alongside previously announced "Dolphin Reef," which is narrated by Portman. "Penguins," which was released in theaters last year, will also premiere on the streaming service the same day.

Here's how Disney+ describes the two films:

"'Elephant' follows African elephant Shani and her spirited son Jomo as their herd make an epic journey hundreds of miles across the vast Kalahari Desert. Led by their great matriarch, Gaia, the family faces brutal heat, dwindling resources and persistent predators, as they follow in their ancestor's footsteps on a quest to reach a lush, green paradise."

"'Dolphin Reef' dives under the sea to frolic with some of the planet's most engaging animals: dolphins. Created with Disneynature's signature storytelling style, the film introduces Echo, a young Pacific bottlenose dolphin who can't quite decide if it's time to grow up and take on new responsibilities. Dolphin society is tricky, and the coral reef that Echo and his family call home depends on all of its inhabitants to keep it healthy. But Echo has a tough time resisting the many adventures the ocean has to offer."

The films will join an Earth Month collection on Disney+ that also includes "In the Footsteps of Elephant," "A Life on the Edge," "Diving with Dolphins," National Geographic's "America's National Parks," "Wild Yellowstone," "The Flood," "JANE," "Before the Floods," "Planet of the Birds," "Sea of Hope: America's Underwater Treasures," "Kingdom of the White Wolf," "Tree Climbing Lions," Hostile Planet" and "Wild Russia."

Disneynature and the Disney Conservation Fund are supporting Elephants Without Borders, an organization working in Botswana to ensure people and elephants thrive. Disney has also long supported organizations dedicated to preserving the world's oceans and other marine habitats.

